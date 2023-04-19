DOUGLAS − The Douglas High School Drama Club will be performing “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy, Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, at the James A. Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.

The show, which is just less than two-hours in length, will begin at 6 p.m. each evening. An admission fee of $2 per person is being charged.

