DOUGLAS − The Douglas High School Drama Club will be performing “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy, Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, at the James A. Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.
The show, which is just less than two-hours in length, will begin at 6 p.m. each evening. An admission fee of $2 per person is being charged.
“(The) DHS Drama Club has been practicing, preparing, and promoting our presentation for this year,” said Liza Morales, the DHS Drama Club Advisor. “Last year, with the success of ‘Encanto,’ we needed to bring in another musical with great dance numbers and upbeat music, all being sung by our cast members. This year we will be performing the family favorite, ‘The Addams Family.’ ”
Morales said you can’t put on a show like this without a director who has spunk and sass. She found that in senior Robin Morales (no relation to Liza Morales).
“It’s been stressful putting this play together but it’s so worth it in the end,” Robin said. “There’s a lot of characters in this club. Everybody is completely different. I think it’s really taught me how to be a leader and take on that role of teaching people. This is something I’ve never been able to experience before. I feel like I’ve always had a passion for something like this. I feel very nervous but not in a bad way. I’m super excited for opening night.”
“We have been lucky to have Robin as our leader, music director and choreographer,” Liza said. “He has put this show together and brought the best out of each cast member. Behind the scenes, there were many stress-filled days of choreography, prop making and musical scales. All props and backdrops were made by our club members and DHS Art Club, led by Alejandra Gutierrez.
“As a club, we discuss our options for play selections at the beginning of the school year. To make things fair, we vote and the selection with the highest votes is our play for the year. We haven’t been able to do many performances this year, but that will change for next year. We are available for festivals, fiestas and other public performances.”
Sophomore Yarilet Quirrin plays Wednesday Addams in the play; junior Arian Chavez plays Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the fictional family.
Quirrin and Chavez are excited about the roles they are portraying in the play.
“Wednesday Addams in this version is a little paranoid because she’s trying to get married to this boy but she’s a little scared of telling her family she knows her mother is going to ask a lot of embarrassing questions,” Quirrin said.
“She’s so worried that everything is going to go downhill because she’s getting married to a normal boy.”
Quirrin says rehearsal has been much fun.
“Everyone here is really nice and so supportive,” she said. “This is my first major lead role.”
“Once I heard about the role I felt it was something I would be perfect for,” Chavez said. “I really loved the Addams family as a child and so I decided to audition for it. Right from the audition I knew that this was my role, and not to brag, but I feel like I would have gotten it right away.
“What is so unique is that my character typically challenges what it is to be a good husband and a good man to the woman that he loves. He is goofy; he laughs a lot and he typically doesn’t fall into the stereotypical manly type but rather the love for his family and the love he has for his wife.”
Chavez said his goal for the audience is for smaller kids see this play and have the passion he does.
“We all strive to sing, we all strive to be goofy, we all strive to express ourselves in a different way that most of the time we aren’t able to,” he said. “I’m really glad I get to have that experience.”
“I am extremely excited for opening night,” Quirrin said. “I have been waiting ever since September. My goal for the audience is for them to see how I am portraying my character in my own little goofy version. I want them to see that Wednesday can be a little serious and stern but also a little silly.”