DOUGLAS — Twenty-one years ago, Douglas High School principal Randy Walker arrived in Douglas ready to start a new chapter of his life.
Now he is about to enter the next chapter of his life, retirement. Walker announced earlier this year he would be retiring; his last day with the Douglas Unified School District will be June 30.
Walker, who has 36 years in education and has worked for two school districts, came to Douglas from Illinois where he had been previously employed for 16 years to be the Bulldogs’ athletic trainer. Three years after arriving here he was named DUSD’s athletic director and since has been an assistant principal at Douglas High School and principal at DHS and at Paul Huber Middle School each for two years before returning to Douglas High School two years ago.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said prior to agreeing to return to DHS, Walker informed her that this would be his last assignment and she would need to find a replacement.
Walker’s successor has been selected. Melissa (Acosta) Rodriguez, who has been the principal at Ray Borane Middle School, will take over the principal duties at DHS effective July 1.
Throughout his time in the DUSD Walker states he has worked for eight different superintendents, beginning with Jesus Greer.
“When I first came to Douglas it was the small town atmosphere that I liked,” Walker said in a previous story. “I grew up in a small town. There was 50 people in my high school class. I worked in the Chicago suburbs for 15 years. Coming here felt like a good fit. I’ve never had any regrets about coming here.”
Walker had just arrived in Douglas on his initial visit when he hooked up with George Montano, principal at Douglas High School, who was one of the main people involved in bringing him to Douglas. He remembers George taking him on a tour of Douglas and turning down G Avenue for the first time. It reminded him of the main street in his hometown. He said when his parents came to Douglas and visited G Avenue and saw the resemblance.
“Douglas is bigger than the small town I grew up in but I was looking to get away from the big city rush,” he said.
Upon his initial visit to Douglas High School he saw possibilities and hope for what the training room could be like. He knew then this would be his new home.
“I’ve made a lot of friends and have a lot of respect for the coaches who were here and are still here,” he said. (Ron) Ellsworth, (Abe) Grijalva and (Vicente) Cardona (when) I began my career here as an athletic trainer. As a trainer it was Abe who took me in and welcomed me when I first got here. We became close friends real quick. I owe a lot to those guys who helped me with the transition.”
Walker feels he is leaving the athletic program and the high school in good hands but won’t deny these past two years have been a challenge dealing with COVID and the gun incident at DHS two years ago that led to the clear backpack policy.
“There were some major things that happened but I’ve always been about doing what’s right for the kids,” he said. “We’ve always had the quality athletes here that could compete with the bigger schools. It was just a matter of getting them to do what they needed to do so they could compete.”
Walker admits he’s going to miss the students and the teachers but adds he and his family are not going anywhere and they will still be around.
The last week of school some of the staff at DHS threw Walker a surprise luncheon and presented him with some very nice gifts. When his wife, Katie, and son, Jax, showed up it hit him just how much he is going to miss everyone.
“They went way above and beyond,” he said of the staff who put on the luncheon. “I didn’t expect anything, my goal was to walk out, nice and quiet, kind of the way I came in. It was very touching that they went to all that effort. There are some good people here. I’m definitely going to miss them. That’s probably what I will miss the most.”
Walker says he is looking forward to following his son, who is 4, as he begins participating in youth sports.
“That’s probably one of the things I’m looking forward to the most,” he said. “I’m still young enough that I can get out there and work with him and help coach him if he needs it.”
Walker admits he was happy to see Douglas High School have a commencement ceremony this year even if it was spread out over four sessions. The graduation rate was about the same as it had been prior to the coronavirus.
“I felt we ended the year on a positive note,” he said. “Both the staff and students made that happen. I’ve learned so much from so many different people over the years. We have some truly amazing people here. I have nothing but good memories.”