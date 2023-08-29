Direct Viz Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $9,978,359 modification (P00034) to contract W91RUS-19-C-0014 for enterprise-level command, control, communications, computers and information management services. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,978,359 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Health Facility Solutions Co.,* San Antonio, Texas (W9126G-23-D-0020); LRS Federal LLC,* Severna Park, Maryland (W9126G-23-D-0021); MSMM Huitt-Zollars JV LLC,* New Orleans, Louisiana (W9126G-23-D-0022); Accura Engineering and Consulting Services Inc.,* Atlanta, Georgia (W9126G-23-D-0023); Slicom,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W9126G-23-D-0024); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Virginia (W9126G-23-D-0025); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W9126G-23-D-0026); Huitt-Zollars Inc., Fort Worth, Texas (W9126G-23-D-0027); and HDR Engineering Inc., San Antonio, Texas (W9126G-23-D-0028), will compete for each order of the $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 30 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity.
Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $23,769,862 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the Common Ignition Safety Device. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2025. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army; and Foreign Military Sales (Bahrain, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $23,769,862 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-F-0041).
OCCI Inc., Fulton, Missouri, was awarded an $18,672,521 firm-fixed-price contract for rehabilitation of tainter gates at Jennings Randolph Lake. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Elk Garden, West Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2026. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,672,521 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-C-0027).
