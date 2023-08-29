Direct Viz Solutions

Army Contracts Issued Aug. 28

Direct Viz Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $9,978,359 modification (P00034) to contract W91RUS-19-C-0014 for enterprise-level command, control, communications, computers and information management services. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,978,359 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

