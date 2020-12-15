BENSON — In the early months of 2020, COVID-19 caused sweeping shutdowns that impacted businesses, some more severely than others. Some were forced to close their doors entirely, while others adjusted operations and managed to survive.
Two very different Benson businesses, the White Buffalo and Ace Hardware, have managed to survive the pandemic, with both crediting the community’s support.
The White Buffalo
JoAnne and Calvin Wood, owners of the White Buffalo, a small business featuring a selection of used, vintage and collectible items, say business is slower than usual, but they’re managing through the downturn that COVID has created.
“We moved to Benson three years ago from Aztec, New Mexico, because we wanted to get out of the snow,” JoAnne said. “We discovered Benson, fell in love with the community and decided this is where we wanted to live.”
The Woods are members of the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce and stay connected with the business community through their chamber membership and role as ambassadors.
“The community has been supportive of our business, and we are very appreciative of that,” JoAnne said. “We have loyal customers.”
Stepping into the White Buffalo, located at 251 W. Fourth St., visitors are immediately approached by Zoie, the couple’s friendly chihuahua-mix and official greeter. Once Zoie gives customers her stamp of approval, she wanders off for a quick nap.
Filled with an eclectic mix of furniture, artwork, vintage jewelry and accessories, antiques and collectibles, the shop has something for everyone, with a wide range of prices.
“Prior to the pandemic, we had a steady business,” Calvin said. “COVID has created an impact on our business, but we’re not as bad off as some business owners.”
The White Buffalo draws return customers from Tucson and Sierra Vista, as well as locals looking for one-of-a-kind gifts.
Store hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Benson Ace Hardware
The Benson Ace hardware was bustling with customers Tuesday afternoon.
“Our store has been doing well, especially through the holiday season,” said store manager Mary Mattos, who has been with the store for 21 years.
“This community believes in supporting local businesses and they shop locally whenever possible, which we really appreciate.”
Customers could be seen purchasing everything from tools to Christmas decorations to poinsettias and bird feeders.
Ace employee Sabrina Smolinski said she sees a lot of customers looking for gifts and Christmas items for the holidays.
“I think customers like the way we showcase our products,” she said. “We work hard at keeping our products well displayed and organized. And customers are taking advantage of our sales.”
Jim Evans was one looking for tools for his son for Christmas.
“He’s just been hired for a construction job in Phoenix, so I’m looking for a tool pouch and a few specific tools he needs,” Evans said. “I like this Ace Hardware store because of the helpful employees, and they usually have exactly what I’m looking for.”
The Benson Ace hardware is located at 591 W. Fourth St.
For information, call 520-586-7345.