DOUGLAS — In an unexpected move, the Douglas City Council rejected the agreement it was offered to purchase the La Perilla Apartments and has put the complex back up for bid.
The announcement was made by Marget Morales, mayor pro tempore, at a special city council meeting March 14, following a 30-minute executive session.
“Due to not coming into an agreement based on the previously accepted bid by mayor and council for the sale of La Perilla Apartments, mayor and council direct staff to not accept the last offer and to reopen the bid process in conjunction with the Douglas Community Housing Corporation,” Morales said.
At a special meeting Feb. 23, the city council met in executive session for about 90 minutes to discuss the $4.8 million bid from Build Investments LLC.
Back in open session, the city council unanimously voted that the city should proceed with preparing a purchase agreement of the apartment complex with Build Investments LLC.
According to background information regarding the proposed sale, the city has a $3.9 million loan on the property, and the $4.8 million being offered would pay off the loan and leave the city with an estimated $950,000 in available revenue.
Erik Landvik, owner of Build Investments LLC, which has offices in Windsor, Colorado, and Scottsdale, was at the February meeting and addressed the council regarding the proposed purchase. He was not at the special meeting March 14, but was represented by his real estate broker in Douglas, Ray Novoa, who was stunned by the council’s decision. Novoa opted not to comment until he could learn more about why the council voted the way it did.
In other action, the mayor and council voted against the rezoning of five parcels of land in the north half of the Foothills addition, east of Douglas.
According to William Osborn, Douglas city planner who requested this issue be placed on the agenda, the Planning and Zoning Commission met March 8 to recommend to the City Council denial of the proposed rezoning of the north half of block 30 of the Foothills Addition from Single Family Residential 8,000 to Single Family Residential 6,000.
Osborn stated by amending the Zoning District Map designations for Lots 14 through 26, Block 30 of the Foothills Addition as amended in 1947, known currently as APNs 41032119B, 41032120B, 41032120C, 41032120D, 41032121 from SFR8 to SFR6 would allow all developed parcels to be consistent with the zoning code while providing additional opportunities for homeownership that are quickly becoming rare in Douglas.
Residents living in the area objected to this move and asked the council to vote against the proposed rezoning request.
The mayor and council also approved a bid of $106,005 to Stantec Construction Management Services and consultation services for rehabilitation of Douglas Well 14 located in the Whitewater Draw area, which was shut down 11 years ago due to arsenic levels exceeding ADEQ standards.
“The city can install an arsenic treatment facility, meet ADEQ standards and provide water from what used to be a high producing well,” background information in the council packet stated.
“Stantec is proposing to provide the necessary coordination, data analysis, an asset inventory review of the well site, provide wellhead treatment options, provide an evaluation report and basis of design and overall project management. These services are necessary to manage the rehabilitation of the well through Layne Christensen contractor as well as the future expected implementation of an arsenic treatment facility for the well from a future contractor.”
Council members noted this was one of the projects they sought to do with the proposed increase that were recently made in the water rates.