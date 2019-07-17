DOUGLAS — The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will be replacing its outdated computer system in Douglas and plans to close the office from Monday, Aug. 5 to Friday, Aug. 9.
The new, state–of–the–art platform for MVD customer service representatives to use will require a significant amount of training, said Doug Nick, assistant communications director for customer outreach, in a press release.
“The most efficient method is to have employees in each office train together,” Nick said. “Obviously a week-long closure that may affect Bisbee–area customers is a significant interruption in service, but we have prepared contingencies.”
Nick pointed out the closest MVD office to serve the Bisbee area is in Sierra Vista. Also, he suggests customers postpone any transactions which cannot be done online until the Douglas MVD office reopens, if possible.
About two–thirds of MVD transactions can be done online at www.servicearizona.com and by establishing a personal AZMVDNow account accessed through that website.
“By expanding office hours, providing more online services and other efficiencies, MVD has lowered average statewide customer experience times to about 22 minutes, compared to nearly an hour in 2015. Installing a modern and more capable computer system is one more way we are better serving our customers and using our resources wisely,” Nick added.
For more information about Sierra Vista office hours and any nearby authorized third-party providers, visit www.azdot.gov/mvd.