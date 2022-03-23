Douglas woman arrested on first degree murder charges

DOUGLAS — A 24-year-old Douglas woman has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder following the death of a Mesa man Sunday.
According to Officer John Owen, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, Tori Beth Deherrera remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail on a $500,000 bond after being charged with one count of first-degree murder.
According to a press release sent out by the DPD Sunday evening, at approximately 4:43 a.m. Sunday, March 20, the DPD received a 911 call of shots fired at the Travelers Motel at 1030 19th St.
Upon arrival, officers were led to one of the motel rooms where they discovered a male subject, identified as Ricardo Francisco Vega, 42, of Mesa, lying on the floor.
“The male subject was unresponsive and had obvious head trauma,” the release states. “The Douglas Fire Department responded to the scene to evaluate the male subject and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Throughout the course of the investigation, a female subject later identified as Deherrera was determined to be a key suspect in the case, according to the release.
“At approximately 10:22 a.m. (Sunday) officers responded to an unrelated call for service in the area of 11th Street and Bonita Ave. reference a female subject who was trespassing. The caller was familiar with the female subject and identified her by name,” the release reads.
“The name provided by the caller was that of the female subject identified as a suspect in the homicide case. Officers arrived on scene and located the female subject in the area. (Deherrera) was immediately detained and taken to the Douglas Police Department for questioning (where she) was formally charged and booked into the Cochise County Jail.”