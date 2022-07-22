Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — A 35-year-old Douglas woman is in a Tucson hospital recovering from burns and smoke inhalation after intentionally setting fire to herself and her residence, which included two additional rental units, in the 2500 Block of 34th Street Wednesday night.

According to Carol Capas of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, witnesses reported the woman, who is not being identified by the Herald/Review at this time, used an accelerant to start a fire in the kitchen area of the residence.

