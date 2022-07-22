Lt. Rich Morales, Detective Joe Spezzano and deputy Roger Clark were at the residence in the 2500 Block of 34th Street most of the day Thursday conducting their investigation into the Wednesday night fire in Douglas.
A fire, intentionally set by a Douglas woman, destroyed a home and two attached rental units Wednesday night in Douglas.
Flames shooting high into the night sky could be seen from as far away as Cochise College.
The aftermath of a home that was destroyed by fire Wednesday night in Douglas.
Hot spots continued to flare up Thursday triggering another response from the Sunnyside Fire Department.
Flames triggered by an accelerant to start the fire helped it spread rather quickly.
DOUGLAS — A 35-year-old Douglas woman is in a Tucson hospital recovering from burns and smoke inhalation after intentionally setting fire to herself and her residence, which included two additional rental units, in the 2500 Block of 34th Street Wednesday night.
According to Carol Capas of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, witnesses reported the woman, who is not being identified by the Herald/Review at this time, used an accelerant to start a fire in the kitchen area of the residence.
“Witnesses reported the accelerant was contained in an orange container that displayed symbols and the word ‘flammable’,” Capas said in an email. “The female poured the accelerant on the floor of the residence and herself. She was also heard making suicidal statements. Witnesses reported the female caught on fire and they assisted her in putting out the flames that were on her.”
The woman was transported to the Douglas Copper Queen Community Hospital where she was treated before being relocated to University Medical Center in Tucson.
Two additional families, which included an adult couple and a family of three, were displaced by the fire. The home and the two rental units are a total loss.
Matt King, public information officer for the Douglas Fire Department, stated the call initially came in to the DFD which responded with a staff of nine on a fire engine, a ladder truck, and an ambulance.
“DFD proceeded into the scene and found what appeared to be a residence with a large amount of fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure,” he said. “Sunnyside Fire arrived shortly after. We found the building had some peculiar construction features that made getting to the fire from the inside very difficult. There was also a large amount of clutter in the yard all around the building which made an attack from the outside difficult. Despite all efforts, the fire moved into the attic, causing a roof collapse, forcing everyone into a defensive fire attack. Pirtleville Fire District also responded to assist Sunnyside with this fire.”
King said the DFD was glad they were able to assist Sunnyside Fire District and still serve the citizens and visitors of its EMS area.
“Once the fire scene stabilized, Douglas Fire was relieved of firefighting responsibilities by Sunnyside Fire, as they had sufficient personnel from their ranks and Pirtleville Fire,” King said adding his department cleared firefighting operations a little after 10:30 p.m. and the air and power unit cleared around 3 a.m.
Arson investigators for the CCSO were on scene most of the day Thursday conducting their investigation. Sunnyside also responded when a “hot spot” in the back of the charred residence flared up.
Capas said the investigation into the blaze is continuing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.