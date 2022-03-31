TUCSON — Douglas High School sophomore Jazmin Stein Torres and Buena High School sophomore Evan Dorris were recently provided the opportunity, along with other high school students from various cities in Arizona and a few from Nebraska, to work with the faculty from the University of Arizona’s Fred Fox School of Music.
Nathan Darus, band director at DHS, said the UA High School Honor Band now uses the same audition materials as the Arizona Music Educators Association Regional/All-State Auditions.
According to Darus, the students were selected via recorded auditions, which were submitted through the Honor Band application form. The students selected paid a non-refundable $50 registration fee toward the costs of the event.
Students got to do the following: Work with Dr. Chad R. Nicholson, UA director of bands and Prof. Chad Shoopman, associate director of bands; attend master classes with UA faculty and perform at a showcase concert; and see a live performance by the “Pride of Arizona” pep band.
“The sounds that came out of this group were amazing,” Darus said.
Darus had attended the musical “Wicked” two weeks earlier, and said the pit orchestra sounded as astounding as the students in this group.
“Students have only three days to take repertoire and make a high-class performance out of it,” he said. “Many are amazed at how good they sound. Many have musicians never before met by each side of them in rehearsal. Directors were available all three days for students to help them in their preparation along with various grad students from UofA who also helped fill in with missing roles in the band, too.”
According to Darus, Nicholson joked that having a packed auditorium usually does not occur at this time of year unless a scoreboard is in the room.
Darus said Nicholson was amazed that a smaller band, due to less people auditioning based on COVID reasons, brought a strong and emotional sound to the group.
“It proves that quality over quantity in a program needs to be the focus in these tough times,” he said.
Many musicians were from various levels ranging from freshmen through seniors.
Torres, who plays the clarinet at DHS, said the event was amazing.
“This was such an incredible experience,” she said. “I’m really glad I got the chance to play with all these amazing musicians. It was a new experience for me, one that I will never forget.”
Going into the program, Torres had no idea there would be another band member from Cochise County.
“I thought it was pretty cool there were two of us representing Cochise County,” she said.
Dorris, who plays the bassoon for the Buena High School band, said he learned a lot from the event and feels it helped him become a better musician.
“It was an amazing experience,” he said. “It was fun meeting other musicians from other schools.”
Dorris said while in middle school he was listening to music and wasn’t sure what kind of instrument was performing. When he learned it was the bassoon, he decided to look into it further and try it out.
“(The bassoon) looks terrifying but it’s really not,” he said. “I started playing the piano when I was 8. I guess you could say music is in my blood.”
Dorris also plays in the youth symphony in Tucson, which rehearses every Saturday and includes some of the top musicians in the state as they prepare for what he describes as a super, massive concert in April.
“I don’t know how I got in but that’s been a lot of fun as well,” he said. “Playing with this group has been challenging and at the same time, rewarding. It’s helping me get better, faster.”