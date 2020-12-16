DOUGLAS — As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Douglas surpasses 1,200, officials for the Douglas Unified School District have announced that campuses at Douglas High School and Paul Huber Middle School are closed through the end of the semester, which is Dec. 23.
“Both DHS and Huber Middle School staff are remotely working from home due to some recent positive cases and a significant number of support staff who are out pending results,” DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said in an email. “Students at both sites who attend the learning spaces have an alternative safe space to attend if they wish.They will be supervised and receive the support they need as they normally would. DHS safe students may attend Joe Carlson.They will be in a separate area than the elementary students. HMS safe space students may attend RBMS (Ray Borane Middle School). Anytime we have to close a learning space an alternative location will be offered for students to attend. All other learning spaces are open through the end of the semester.”
At a special school board meeting Dec. 8, Samaniego, who was absent from the meeting, had her assistant superintendent Denise Cox share the following information with the board.
“DUSD continues to operate 100% online with students either at home or attending a learning space,” the statement begins. “As superintendent I hoped that starting in January we could begin our hybrid model allowing for students to return to partial in-person learning at least two days a week. However, assessing the local COVID situation and considering all facts being provided by Cochise Health Department, it is not in the best interest of students or staff to begin our HYBRID model until possibly later on in the spring. I firmly believe that students belong in schools, but the health and well being of our students and staff is more important at this time. Therefore, my recommendation is to postpone any in person instruction until the spring.”
In her information to the board Samaniego noted one issue the DUSD is facing is the lack of substitute teachers available when teachers have to be out.
“With COVID and online instruction, this has been quite challenging,” Samaniego said in her statement. “Substitute teachers are not available at the moment being that the online platform we follow is not easy for a sub to take over without proper training.”
The superintendent noted that due to COVID related issues, many teachers are absent for several days, reducing their virtual teaching time with students. If teachers are able to work from home during an absence either due to COVID or any other circumstance, then it's in the best interest of the students to continue their virtual teacher meets so that the instruction does not get interrupted.
“When teachers are absent, they are expected to leave a lesson and assignments for students to complete online,” she said. “Lessons should be relevant and purposeful. All teachers need to be prepared with virtual lesson plans and submit them to their principal so that when teachers need to be absent, instruction should not stop. Teachers need to understand that during this year, the classroom has been taken into our families' homes, making their teaching visible to all members in a family. Parents, grandparents, and any family at home is constantly watching and hearing what's going on during a virtual classroom.”
Samaniego encouraged parents to not interrupt the lessons, but send teachers an email privately addressing a concern they may have.
“We know that this has been extremely difficult for our staff, students, and parents,” Samaniego said. “Parents have had to change their lives drastically to accommodate their own children at home. We hope that parents continue to work with their child's teachers so that together they can do what best for children.”
According to Samaniego, more Chromebooks and laptop carts have been ordered because testing is still planned, which poses a challenge because AZELLA and AZMerit 2 will have to be done in person, not at home.
“Schools will have to get very creative in scheduling students in small groups so that all students get tested during the testing window,” the superintendent told the board. “We will continue to provide PPE equipment and ask all employees to follow our protocols with fidelity so that we can minimize the spread. DUSD simply can't shut down and send all employees home as that would need to be a governor mandate. We will continue to monitor our cases and take action when needed. If schools need to shut down learning spaces we will. If we need to send employees home we will and we will do whatever it takes to keep operating safely. Our district must keep operating and having our schools open is a mandate in order to receive funding.”
All winter sports activities for DHS have been put on hold for the remainder of the semester and administrators will analyze all data and make a decision as to whether sports activity can resume, possibly in January.
“I want to thank all of our staff during these challenging times, but especially our instructional support staff for being the essential employees who are dealing daily with students and supporting their instruction,” Samaniego said. “Thanks to our HR Department for handling all COVID related cases and trying to handle every situation with the utmost professionalism and confidentiality.”
Officials with the Cochise County Health Department announced on Monday that in the 10-day span between December 1 and Dec.11, 1,031 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Cochise County and until most of the county population is vaccinated, people must be diligent about wearing masks properly, washing hands and staying a safe distance from others who do not live in our homes.