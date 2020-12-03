2 local businesses provide Thanksgiving meal

DOUGLAS — Two businesses new to Douglas saw to it that seven local families had a complete Thanksgiving meal this year.
Desiree Rice, owner of Classy Cuts & Such on 10th Street, and Cesar Escobedo of Filiberto’s Mexican Restaurant on Fifth Street joined forces in what they hope to make an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition.
Each business sponsored three families and then each went in half on the seventh. They purchased a complete Thanksgiving meal from another local business. The meals were distributed to the local families the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving.
Thanks to the help of another local another organization Rice was able to comprise a list of names of families they could assist.
“This is something I’ve always done long before I came to Douglas,” Rice said. “I did it in Seattle; it’s something my mom and I used to do together. Since my mom passed away in 2018 it’s something I want to continue the tradition.”
Escobedo added he understands the hardships families go through this time of year and was planning on doing something when Rice approached him with the possibility of working together.
“I saw this as a way to give back to Douglas,” he said. “We understand how difficult things are right now especially with this pandemic going on.”
Rice said as she and Escobedo were dropping off the meals to local families they seemed very thankful and appreciative. Escobedo said “it was heartbreaking” seeing the conditions of some the homes they delivered meals to.
“I love Douglas and I want to see it succeed,” Rice said. “This is beyond my business. I just want Douglas to do well.”
Rice and Escobedo say their businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 but they are doing the best they can to remain open and provide a service to their customers while following CDC guidelines.
“It’s been very up and down,” Rice said. “When the numbers rise my business gets really slow. Fortunately I’m not hurting financially so this gives me time to get involved with the Food Bank, with the city. While I am thankful I am able to give back the way I can, I would love for my business to be busier.”
Rice encouraged the younger people in Douglas to get a little more involved in the community and to give back the way she has done.
“My goal here is that when these people get on their feet they will remember what somebody did for them and they will pay it forward,” she said.
Escobedo is hoping for the same.
“We just want everyone to have a Happy Thanksgiving,” he said. “By doing this we hope some families are able to do that.”