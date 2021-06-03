2 longtime volunteers honored by historical society

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Historical Society honored two long-time volunteers with a lunch and reception at the Douglas-Williams House Museum last month.
The two volunteers, Jim Huddleston and Dan Pollak, provided 56 years of service to the historical society. Both are retired teachers and their years of service to the Douglas schools system total 69.
“When we learned Jim and Dan are leaving Douglas to live closer to family members,” said Mario Novoa, historical society president, “we knew we had to honor them for all their contributions to the town.”
Pollak was born in Douglas and graduated from Douglas High School before receiving a degree from Arizona State College (now ASU). He began teaching in Douglas in 1958 at Sarah Marley School. He married a fellow elementary school teacher, and taught at Fifth Street and Clawson schools before retiring in 1992.
It was about that time, Pollak recalled, that he learned of efforts to organize the Douglas Historical Society.
“I think I attended the second meeting they had,” Pollak said. “I served on the board of directors, but put in lots of hours doing things like organizing the basement.”
Pollack also put in many hours with Douglas ARC. He served on its board of directors almost as long as the historical society.
Huddleston grew up and was educated in the Midwest. He came to Douglas in 1962 for a job teaching at Douglas Junior High School. He soon moved to the high school, where he taught economics, civics and other social studies classes until retiring in 1997.
“I served here in the museum as a docent and on the board of directors,” Huddleston said. “I really enjoyed the genealogy library and doing research in the high school yearbooks.”
Huddleston also was deeply involved with Turning Point, a community organization his late wife, Carol, started in 2005. It recently met for the 2000th time.
The lunch and reception, made possible by easing COVID restrictions, drew many from the Douglas Historical Society as well as the Cochise County Historical Society, and several dozen retired teachers and other well-wishers.