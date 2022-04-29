DOUGLAS — Samantha Amaya, an 18-year-old freshman at Cochise College, was crowned Miss Douglas Days 2022-23 at the Miss Douglas Days pageant Saturday at Ray Borane Middle School.
Joining her in this year’s queens court is Naielma Rivera, who was crowned Miss Douglas Days Teen; Camilla Ovando, Miss Douglas Days Junior Teen; and April Quintana, Miss City of Douglas Ambassador.
“I feel really grateful for being a part of this,” Amaya said. “It’s a new chapter in my life that I’m going to enjoy for a year. I’m so grateful for everyone who supported me.”
Amaya said the most challenging part of the pageant process for her was the talent competition.
“I’m not really good talking in front of people, that had me a little stressed but in the end, it went well and I’m happy about it,” she said. “For my talent I read a little bit from a journal that I have.”
The new Miss Douglas Days queen said her goal is to get out in the community, visit the local schools, meet people and get involved with more community service projects.
“I’m hoping we can create more events that will make people want to come to Douglas and get involved in our community,” she said. “I’m really excited for the upcoming year.”
Caitlyn Kramer, director of the Miss Douglas Days Pageant, said it was nice being able to host a public pageant this year compared to the virtual event that took place last year.
“Last year was hard not being able to actually host this event,” she said. “I felt it all worked out this year. This gives them skills for walking on stage, public speaking. They get that real experience of being able to compete in an actual pageant.”
Kramer said the Miss Douglas Days pageant is unique because it’s not just about being a pretty face.
“We try to teach them skills that they can use in the real world and be in places where they have to speak in public,” she said. “We’re looking for girls that are really well rounded; that have a talent, have great communication skills. Throughout their year they are going to do a lot of events. Because we are a small pageant, they get to learn so much. We’ve been actually preparing for tonight for about a month. In larger pageants you don’t get that.”
Saturday’s pageant marked the end to the reign for reigning queens Jimena Lamadrid, Stephanie Amaya and Jiselle Arciniega, who were awarded cash scholarships Saturday night.
In her farewell remarks as Miss Douglas Days 2021-22, Lamadrid thanked Kramer and her mom, Susan, as well as the sponsors, for making this experience possible. She also thanked her family and her sister queens adding she felt she has gained three new sisters in the process.
“I am proud to have been a representative for this great community and will continue to do so,” she said.
Lamadrid announced she is in the process of starting a nonprofit organization called “Hands for Paws” that is designed to assist the local Douglas animal shelter.
“We have an Instagram and Facebook page,” she said. “Our mission is to promote pet adoption through our local animal shelter. We will also receive donations for our local animal shelter. We also promote pet safety. The reason I started this was because I love animals. Actually, I have one cat and five dogs. They’re all rescues. I learned how to do this from Caitlyn with her foundation.”
Lamadrid will be graduating from Cochise College in May and will be attending the University of Arizona where she will continue her education.
The four queens will make their first official public appearance at the Miss Douglas Days event May 13-14 beginning with the parade and then the festival.