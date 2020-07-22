DOUGLAS — A Arizona man and two 13-year-old juveniles, reportedly both from Douglas, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of six illegal immigrants in a vehicle that also contained a dead body.
According to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration inspection vehicle stop of a GMC SUV on 10th Street in Douglas. Inside the vehicle they discovered six Mexican nationals as well as a body bag containing a human corpse.
The SUV’s driver, believed to be employed by a Southern Arizona mortuary, was presumably transporting the remains while attempting to smuggle illegal border crossers further into the United States.
According to the release, federal human smuggling charges have been filed against the driver, who will remain in custody pending a determination in his case.
The six illegal border crossers were processed for immigration violations. The human remains found at the scene were transferred to a local mortuary.
Additionally, Tucson Sector agents arrested two teenagers believed to be involved with the event. Agents investigated a Mercury sedan leaving the area where the SUV had been previously spotted.
The subsequent immigration inspection vehicle stop revealed the occupants to be 13-year-old residents of Douglas. One has since been released to his family. The other was turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, who placed him under arrest for an unrelated, outstanding felony warrant.