DOUGLAS — Three organizations, two of which were churches, saw to it that those who were in need of a hot meal had one Thanksgiving Day, serving more than 700 people in just a few short hours.
The Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 on G Avenue, the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on 11th Street and Templo Maranatha on Fifth Street all provided free meals to all those who wanted one Thanksgiving Day.
St. Stephen’s and the American Legion also provided tables and chairs for people to sit down and eat if they so desired.
For Templo Maranatha, this was the 30th consecutive year it provided a free Thanksgiving meal to the community. The event was first held in 1992 at its previous location on G Avenue. In 1995 the church moved to the present location where the tradition has continued.
Due to COVID-19 Thanksgiving meals the previous two years were served in a drive-thru manner.
Pastor Marco Noriega said this is something he and his parishioners enjoy doing and will continue to provide. In 2020 former congresswoman Martha McSally recognized the church, presenting it with a certificate of special congressional recognition in honor of service and dedication to Douglas families.
Esther Suchite, the pastor’s daughter, said her church served 200 plates Thanksgiving Day.
Suchite said her church has been hosting this event not only for its members but for those in the community who may not have a meal Thanksgiving Day.
“Every year we see there is a need for this, which is why we continue to do it,” she said. “We want the community to know that we are always here to help anybody.”
Suchite said she was able to get donations from church members as well as various businesses in the community, two of which were Walmart and Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc.
Suchite added her mom prepares all the food that was served.
“She prepares it as though we were going to eat it,” she said. “She puts a lot of time and effort into making sure everything is done just right.”
She says being able to do something like this lifts their spirits.
“I’m glad we’re able to do this,” she said. “I can’t think of a better way to start our Thanksgiving.”
At St. Stephens, a reported 140 plates were served and at the American Legion just less than 400 plates were provided.
Scott Babicky says the American Legion event was a success thanks to generous donations and volunteer help from the St. Vincent de Paul, the Douglas ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Douglas China Poblana’s Jiselle Limon and Zayret Lopez, Sons of the American Legion the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.
This was the 15th consecutive year the local American Legion provided a free hot Thanksgiving meal, the last two combined with the St. Vincent de Paul.
Turkey plates were delivered to the U.S. Border Patrol station just outside Douglas as well as to agents working at the Douglas Port of Entry.
Babicky said seeing the response on Thanksgiving Day from not only those volunteering at the event but those receiving food can’t help but warm your heart.
Nancie Ames, president of St. Vincent, said her group was happy it could connect with the American Legion.
“We were telling those who come in to get their free lunches here to go to the American Legion Thanksgiving Day,” she said. ”We saw quite a few of our friends that come here, which was nice. For many people that was probably the only hot meal they got that day.
“It’s nice to know they were able to get food and it’s an honor for us to be able to actually work with the American Legion. There is no way we could serve that many people here. For us, we’d much rather collaborate with the Legion and help them to serve a lot more people.”
Ames said Adam Brake, bishop for the Douglas ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reached out, expressing an interest in assisting them Thanksgiving Day.
“We both cooked turkeys,” Ames said. “They provided the roles. We both provided the cranberry sauce. It was nice of them to come on board and help out.”
Ames said she’s glad to see people taking advantage of the free meals that are being offered.
The St. Vincent de Paul continues to provide free lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Sixth Street and G Avenue as well free food boxes that are distributed every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.