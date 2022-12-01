DOUGLAS — Three organizations, two of which were churches, saw to it that those who were in need of a hot meal had one Thanksgiving Day, serving more than 700 people in just a few short hours.

The Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 on G Avenue, the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on 11th Street and Templo Maranatha on Fifth Street all provided free meals to all those who wanted one Thanksgiving Day.

