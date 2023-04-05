DOUGLAS − Sixty-two Douglas residents gathered shortly before 7 a.m. at Airport Park on Saturday, April 1, to take part in the 5K Color Run/Walk Up D-Hill and back.

The event, sponsored by the city of Douglas, the Douglas Rotary Club and the Douglas Unified School District, was making a return following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. It included a raffle for prizes donated by participating businesses.

