DOUGLAS − Sixty-two Douglas residents gathered shortly before 7 a.m. at Airport Park on Saturday, April 1, to take part in the 5K Color Run/Walk Up D-Hill and back.
The event, sponsored by the city of Douglas, the Douglas Rotary Club and the Douglas Unified School District, was making a return following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. It included a raffle for prizes donated by participating businesses.
Nicole Gomez Mariscal and Giovanni Sanchez were the overall female and male winners of the 5K race, posting times of 34:34 and 27:41. Second place went to Jovanna Portillo and Ismael Cortez. Third place went to Ondrea Estrada and Israel Villalobos.
The city of Douglas won the team competition followed by Box Strength and Fitness and the Shady Ladies, who finished second and third respectively.
This was Sanchez’s first 5K run and he found it exciting.
“The race was fun, the cool air at the start helped,” he said. “The hardest part of the course was the climb up to the top of D-Hill. My legs are still burning. Coming down was much easier.”
Sanchez said his girlfriend’s dad, David Gonzalez, won this race several years ago so when he saw the race was returning, he decided to enter and see if he could win it as well.
Douglas city manager Ana Urquijo and Ward 3 council member Danya Acosta were two of the participants. Both made it to the top of the hill and said the view of the city from on top of D-Hill was breathtaking.
“We had a team of city employees register,” she said. “This was more to support them and the Rotary Club. The work they do is so important for this community.”
Dr. Kristien Gomez-Smith, president of the Douglas Rotary, thanked all the sponsors and runners who helped make this event possible.
“As some of you may know we’re the ones that got the D lit,” she said. “This is the same core group. I want you all to know your money will go towards what we say it will go for.”
Money raised from the event will help with the restoration and remodeling of the Airport Museum at Airport Park.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone