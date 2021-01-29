Acosta places first runner-up at IMTA competition

DOUGLAS — A Douglas man with a desire to enter the acting world recently placed first runner-up in the Voice Over competition at the International Model and Talent Agency competition that was held earlier this month in Orlando, Fla.
Angel Acosta, the son of Douglas city councilwoman Danya Acosta and Douglas police officer David Acosta, has received “call backs” from four different agencies, one of them being the New York Film Academy, since the competition.
He said a Phoenix talent agency he’s associated with out informed him about the competition in Florida and his mother encouraged him to enter, so he did.
“The competition was originally scheduled to be held in New York but was switched to Orlando because of COVID,” he said. “This was a competition where talent from a bunch of different agencies go and perform in front of other different agencies. We’re all hoping to get noticed. I did acting and voice over and I won first runner-up in voice over.”
According to Wikipedia, “Voice over is an audiovisual translation technique in which, unlike in dubbing, actor voices are recorded over the original audio track which can be heard in the background. This method of translation is most often used in documentaries and news reports to translate words of foreign-language interviewees in countries where subtitling is not the norm. In some countries, most notably in Eastern Europe, Mongolia, Vietnam and Cambodia, it is commonly used to translate many movies.”
“I eventually hope to have a career in acting either in film or on stage,” Acosta said. “I just love acting in general. When I was in high school at DHS I was in the drama club. My freshman year I got cast to be the lead in a play that was written by the seniors. I had to perform in front of both (Paul) Huber, Ray Borane (middle schools) as well as about half of the high school.
“That was my first ever onstage performance. Ever since then I knew this is what I want to do with my life. It was great, I loved it.”
Acosta describes acting as a “out of body experience.”
“You’re taking on somebody else’s personality,” he said. “You pretty much have to leave yourself out of it and become the person you are portraying from the script. You also have to make sure you’re not just reading from the script but also showing the emotion and doing all the movements that character would do. It can be hard at times but it’s also fun.”
Acosta is taking part-time classes at Cochise College while also responding to the various call backs he’s received.
“I’m also submitting auditions for different types of casting,” he said.
“I’m hoping one of these auditions will be the break I need to get going.”
Acosta adds his family has been very supportive throughout this whole process.
“They have really encouraged me and motivated me, especially my mom,” he said. “They have no idea how appreciative I am for their support.”
He adds that when he travels to the various different agencies one of the first questions he’s asked is where he is from?
“I tell them that Douglas is a small community that is very caring and friendly,” he said. “I’m proud to tell them this town is my home.”