Airport status, needs to be discussed at special council meeting

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Municipal Airport located on Airport Road east of town will be the topic of a Douglas City Council work session that is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The airport was established in the early 1900s and was originally used as a military base for Camp Douglas. It began commercial service flights in 1928-29, was established as an airmail route in 1930 and later was part of the women’s transcontinental air race, also known as the Powder Puff Derby. Participants made overnight stops in Douglas, one of those participants being Amelia Earhart. The DMA also helped Douglas become the first city in the U.S. to have an international airport.
Interim City Manager Luis Pedroza will provide an information operations report to the mayor and council outlining the history of the airport, what its current usage entails, recent improvements that have been made and what its needs are and the costs of those needs going forward.
Pedroza is expected to propose a five-year Arizona Department of Transportation Capital Improvement Plan that will cost about $1.2 million with Douglas being accountable for a 10% match of those funds.
Other needs for the airport will also be addressed in addition to its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
The work session will be open to the public. Face coverings must be worn by those in attendance. It will also be streamed live online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.