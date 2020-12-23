DOUGLAS — Douglas’ interim City Manager Dawn Prince has announced that all non-public safety city facilities will be closed from Dec. 28-Dec. in order to give its employees some much deserved time off.
All city facilities will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
“As you know, COVID-19 has impacted all our lives in one way or another,” Prince said in a press release. “It has impacted our economy, our work lives, our personal lives, our physical, mental and emotional health, and our financial health in some cases. Our employees, as our most valuable asset, have been with us through all the difficulties this year working diligently to continue to provide excellent service to our Douglas community. We appreciate each one of them for what they do day in and day out.”
The services that will, of course, continue operations during this scheduled closure are:
• Police and Fire/EMS services will continue to be available 24/7.
• Sanitation for trash pickup (regularly scheduled Thursday, Dec. 31, trash will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 30; and Friday, Jan. 1, regularly scheduled trash collection will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 31).
• Public transportation routes.
Additionally, the following services will continue to be available “on call” or as needed based on the need to provide service to the public:
• Water turn off/t rn on.
• Sewer backups.
• Animal control.
• Funeral services.