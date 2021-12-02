DOUGLAS — For the past 13 years, American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 has provided anyone in need with a free, hot Thanksgiving meal.
This year, more than 300 to-go plates of food consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, a roll and a slice of pumpkin pie were served to those who stopped by the American Legion.
The large number of plates served was made possible thanks to the generous food and financial donations from Dairy Queen and Byrd’s Construction as well as other community and legion members, which included 25 turkeys donated by the St. Vincent de Paul of Douglas.
Some chose to eat their food at the legion while others took plates to go. Enough food was prepared so many of those who showed up were able to leave with an extra plate or two of food.
Scott Babicky of the American Legion said this is an annual event he looks forward to every year. Babicky arrived at the American Legion shortly after 4 a.m. Thanksgiving Day in an effort to get everything ready. In addition to the turkeys donated by SVDP, an additional 12 turkeys were deep-fried at the legion Thursday, providing extra helpings for anyone that wanted some.
“Every year it gets better and better,” he said. “It seems like we see more people each year. This year we had a lot more people than we’ve had in the past stepping up with donations, volunteering in some way, willing to help out wherever needed. We had an abundance of turkeys this year. We’re here to help the people of the community, both veterans and non-veterans.”
One of the volunteers who showed up to help was Debbee Garcia of Tucson, who comes to Douglas each Thanksgiving to spend quality time with her favorite aunt and uncle, Cecy and Bill Woods.
“This is my fifth year of helping out here at the American Legion,” she said. “I’m not from here, but I come here to see my aunt and uncle and help serve our veterans and the community of Douglas.”
For volunteer Nancie Ames and the St. Vincent de Paul organization, this was a great opportunity to be able to give back to the community.
“This is one way St. Vincent de Paul can assist those who aren’t as blessed as many of us are,” Ames said. “This is such a great way to give back, and I’m just thankful I was able to be here and help today, and I’m thankful to the people that were able to donate to St. Vincent de Paul, allowing us to be able to make turkeys available for this meal today.”
Alison Vigil, Ames’ sister, said Thanksgiving was a holiday that was founded on people coming to America from England on the Mayflower in 1620 for religious freedom.
“We need to remember that God is part of this equation so we need to be thankful for that,” she said. “We also need to be thankful for our veterans as well as the American Legion who hosts this every year.”