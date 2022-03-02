American Legion national commander visits Douglas

DOUGLAS — Paul Dillard, the national commander of the American Legion, made a brief stop at the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 Tuesday, Feb. 22, where he and his entourage were treated to lunch, courtesy of post commander Danny Verdugo and Scott Babicky.
Dillard, who was elected to the position in September, was in Cochise County visiting the local posts. He was in Tombstone prior to coming to Douglas. He visited the Douglas Border Patrol station prior to having lunch at the Fred Hilburn Post. After Douglas, he made stops in Bisbee, Benson and Vail before returning to Tucson, where he was honored at an event that evening.
“My visit today has been really nice,” he said. “It’s been nice seeing the various posts as well as the Border Patrol station. We looked at the wall and talked to some of the folks working there.”
Dillard, who joined The American Legion in 1969 and whose theme as national commander is “No Veteran Left Behind,” said part of his job as national commander is to visit the various posts and talk to the members about what’s going on at the national level and what will be happening when he visits Washington, D.C., this month.
“We want our veterans to know that we’re there for them, and we’re not going anywhere, and we’re pushing for them every day,” he said.
Dillard, who joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served four campaigns in Vietnam, including the Tet Offensive, said The American Legion has 12,500 posts throughout the country. When you add the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American League, membership is about 3 million.
He said he is scheduled to testify before Congress in March regarding veterans-related issues which include benefits, suicide and improvement of women’s specialty clinics in the VA system.
“It is estimated that by 2040 we will have over 2 million women veterans,” he said. “We need better specialty clinics for them. There are two bills we have that are looking promising that we need to continue to push for. We need to get those bills passed so they are registered, and our men and women can get their health care.”
Dillard said the American League is supporting a bill called the Pay the Coast Guard Act.
“In 2019 when the government shut down, they didn’t get paid for over two months,” he said. “The American Legion gave a little over a million dollars to E-5’s and below. Those men and women raised their hands and took an oath. They work 24/7. They can’t go flip hamburgers to feed their kids and they need to be taken care of.”
He added that the Coast Guard is under Homeland Security, not the Department of Defense, and they’re not funded under the DOD.
“They’re on their third continued resolution that expires March 11,” he said. “If the government shuts down again, they won’t get paid until it reopens and that’s not right.”
There is also a bill called the “Buddy Check Bill” which assists with veterans’ suicide.
“We want to save a life; see if they need some help,” he said. “We want them to know that we’re there for them. The bill is currently in the House, and I’ve been told there are some more mental health items they are trying to tie to it that will make it a much better bill.”
Since taking over as national commander, Dillard said the experience has been a whirlwind.
“It’s been very interesting, very rewarding,” he said. “The highlight is every day I get up, and I get to do it again. We’re meeting some of the finest people there are in this country. This has been a very enjoyable visit.”
“Having him here today even just for a few hours was great,” said Dustin Maklary, District 3 post commander, which includes the southern part of Arizona from Benson south. “It’s sad we couldn’t do something for him like we did with the other national commander when we hosted him for a full dinner.”
Malkary credited Babicky for hosting a great lunch which consisted of tacos, rice and beans and a cake honoring Dillard.
“They say we are the friendliest post here, and today I believe he saw our warm hospitality,” he said. “Any time we get to host someone like our national commander makes it a special occasion. Hopefully he’s enjoying his visit to Southern Arizona.”