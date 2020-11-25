DOUGLAS — The Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 will be providing a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Scott Babicky of the American Legion said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meals will be “to go” only and will served as long as supplies last. No dining inside the American Legion will be permitted.
The St. Vincent de Paul, with help from the Safeway in Tucson, donated the turkeys that will be served at the American Legion.
Legion members are providing the side dishes.
The Marantha Church on Fifth Street will not be providing a Thanksgiving meal this year due to the coronavirus and the fact their kitchen is in the process of being remodeled.
“We are saddened with this being our first of 21 years to not give the meal but I think it’s understandable with all that is going on and being canceled,” said Esther Suchite of the Marantha Church.