DOUGLAS − Angel Vidal has been appointed Douglas High’s new athletic director.
The appointment was made at the Sept. 6 Douglas Unified School District #27 board meeting.
Vidal, who has been with the district nine years and is beginning his second year as the assistant principal in charge of curriculum at Douglas, will no longer be in charge of curriculum and will take over athletics.
Vidal replaces Angel Ortega, who left to become the sports information director at Cochise College.
With the move now to assistant principal/athletic director, Vidal’s salary will increase to $73,583.
The new AD will be mentored by Randy Walker, Douglas’ longtime former athletic director, as well as Principal Melissa Rodriguez, who will oversee the entire program.
“I’m very proud to be taking on this position,” Vidal said. “It is a little bit overwhelming, but I look forward to meeting that challenge.”
Vidal vows to keep Douglas athletics moving in a positive direction.
“I’d like to bring in more scholarships, get some colleges and universities to give our athletes the opportunity to compete at the next level,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent here that goes by the wayside.”
In other action at the board meeting, DUSD officials announced as of Sept. 1 there were 3,853 students enrolled in the district, down 53 from when school started in August.
The board approved numerous staff hires for 21st century teachers, after-school tutors, after-school academic program teachers and emergency substitute teachers.
The board also approved the bid of $456,156 to Lor Construction of Mesa for the HVAC System at Paul Huber Middle School on Washington Avenue.
Board members were informed that vendors were notified, and the solicitation was downloaded 13 times.
Sealed bids were due no later than 1 p.m. on April 6. Just two bids were received in a timely manner, one of those being from Lor Construction.
Another bid was awarded to Desert Springs Construction of Sierra Vista in the amount of 465,059 for weatherization, roofing and structural repairs at Faras Elementary in Pirtleville.
One hundred-fifty vendors were notified by email and 10 people were in attendance at a pre-bid meeting held on March 18, 2021, at 410 W. Fir Ave. in Pirtleville.
Two bids were received in a timely manner, one of those being from Desert Springs Construction.
Board member Jana Selchow was selected to represent DUSD as the district delegate at the Arizona School Boards Association delegate assembly that was held on Sept. 10.
School officials also announced homecoming week at DHS is scheduled for Sept. 26-30, culminating in the homecoming game against the Glendale Independence Patriots of the 4A Copper Sky Region.