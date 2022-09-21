Angel Vidal appointed Douglas’ new athletic director

Angel Vidal, right, Douglas High's new athletic director, shares a laugh with DHS Principal Melissa Rodriguez prior to the start of the Bisbee-Douglas game Sept. 2.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Angel Vidal has been appointed Douglas High’s new athletic director.

The appointment was made at the Sept. 6 Douglas Unified School District #27 board meeting.

Tags