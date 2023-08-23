11th annual Robles family toy drive a success

From left, Tony Sosa, Lupita, Rene, Rachel and Hector Robles, and front, Megan McElmeal of TMC, show off the 450 toys the Robles dropped off July 29 as part of their Christmas in July toy drive.

 Submitted

DOUGLAS — The Hector Robles family of Douglas is wanting to thank all those who supported their “Christmas in July Toy Drive,” saying 450 toys were delivered to young patients staying at Tucson Medical Center.

This was the 11th consecutive year the Robles family gathered toy donations and took them to Tucson Medical Center, where patients may receive something that would brighten their day.

Rene Robles shows off some of the toys at a store in Douglas, part of the Robles family Christmas in July toy drive.

