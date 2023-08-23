DOUGLAS — The Hector Robles family of Douglas is wanting to thank all those who supported their “Christmas in July Toy Drive,” saying 450 toys were delivered to young patients staying at Tucson Medical Center.
This was the 11th consecutive year the Robles family gathered toy donations and took them to Tucson Medical Center, where patients may receive something that would brighten their day.
Since its inception, over 4,500 toys have been taken to TMC.
It all began in July 2011 when Rene, who is now 17, was celebrating his fifth birthday with his cousin Debanny. Rene suffered a seizure that lasted an hour. He was immediately transported to Tucson Medical Center where tests revealed the seizure was due to an abnormal blood vessel on the right side of Rene’s brain.
By the third day, Rene woke, wanting to continue his birthday celebration. Unfortunately, he had to stay seven days, and by the sixth day the staff at TMC made his stay a little extra special, providing Rene and his cousin a belated birthday celebration, giving both of them presents while singing “Happy Birthday.”
That special gesture sparked an idea for the Robles siblings — they wanted to take a truckload of toys to the pediatric patients at TMC on or around each July 31, Rene and Debanny’s shared birthday.
The toys this year were delivered on Saturday, July 29.
Lupita Robles, Rene’s mom, said the day they were delivering toys to TMC more toys were dropped off and donations received.
“We will use that money and save those toys for next year,” she said. “Our goal this year was 500 and we would have met that goal but it was too late to go out and buy more toys.”
Rene, a junior at Douglas High School, said he always looks forward to this time of year because he gets just as much enjoyment of giving back as he does celebrating his birthday.
“I will never forget what they (the nurses) did for me after I woke up,” Rene said. “They helped me out so much when I was there. The kids that are staying there get bored at times. I’m hoping these toys can bring a smile to their face.”
Rachel, Rene’s older sister and a student at Grand Canyon University’s Tucson campus, said she does what she can from Tucson to collect donations for the toy drive.
“Like Rene, I enjoy doing this,” she said. “It never gets old. Staying in the hospital for long periods at a time can be very depressing. Hopefully having one of these toys will make their stay a little less depressing.”
While dropping off the toys the Robles’ ran into a family from Douglas that had a child at TMC.
All toys purchased for the toy drive were purchased at various stores in Douglas, Lupita said.
“Douglas has always been such a caring place,” Rachel said.
Hector, Lupita’s spouse, and Lupita say they are so proud of their children that they are wanting to do something to help others out.
“It’s unfortunate what started this but we’re so blessed that Rene is healthy and able to play sports,” Lupita said. “We do want to thank the community and all those who donated. We received donations from Sierra Vista, Tucson even as far as Texas. It’s just amazing.”
Donations for next year can be made at Southeastern Arizona Federal Credit Union in Douglas and donated to the account of TMC Robles Toy Drive. Call or text Lupita at 520-234-1660 or Hector at 520-456-4819 for information.
