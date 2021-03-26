DOUGLAS — Two local public entities showed their appreciation Friday for those who continued to work diligently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
An array of coffee, juice, donuts, bagels and fruit courtesy of their first responder family at the Douglas Police Department was provided to several local healthcare facilities while several members of the Douglas Business Network provided lunch for the employees at the Douglas post office, all in an effort to show their appreciation for all that they do to keep the community moving.
“Our healthcare professionals are in a constant rhythm of providing services to our community, similar to a marathon,” Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen said in a press release. “There are times throughout the year when they are called upon to deliver those services at a greater pace – a sprint if you will. With the COVID pandemic, these folks have maintained a marathon-sprint for over a year and haven’t broken their stride. As we lap the first year of the pandemic, the timing just seemed right to pay it forward. We are truly grateful for their continued efforts and stamina in keeping our community healthy.”
According to the press release the local clinics that were recognized were: Copper Queen Clinic, its emergency department, lab, radiology, and physical therapy; Chiricahua Ginger Ryan Clinic, pediatric center, early childhood center, administration; Dr. Mariscal’s office; Haven Health of Douglas; and Douglas Family Health, Dr. Wu.
Lunch for the U.S. postal workers was provided courtesy of Douglas Business Network members Raquel Reynoso of Guild Mortgage, the Blueberry Cafe and Agua Life.
“This was all Raquel’s idea,” Robles said. “She wanted to recognize some of the silent heroes in the community. We’re here supporting her.”
Reynoso said there are people who have gone above and beyond in their job during the COVID-19 pandemic and she felt providing lunch to those who work right across the street from her office on F Avenue was a good way to start.
“Our postal workers don’t get a lot of recognition,” she said. “And yet, they are out there day after day doing their job. This is just a small way of letting them know that they’re appreciated. I think COVID-19 taught us that we need these people.”
The Blueberry Cafe provided the lunch consisting of turkey and ham sandwiches, chips and home-baked apple cookies and Agua Life donated bottles of water with custom-made labels thanking the Douglas postal workers.
“This is something I’m hoping to try and do each month,” Reynoso added. “We have so many people in this community that work tirelessly to keep things moving and I feel it’s important they know how much they are appreciated.”