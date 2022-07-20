Purchase Access

Arizona Public Service customers in the Douglas area have been without power since Tuesday night.

APS says 331 customers in the area of Air Terminal Road to Oak Avenue and Brooks Road to Leslie Canyon Road are affected.

Power went out around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday during a severe storm. Many poles and power lines are down. The estimated time of restoration is 8 a.m. Friday.

For a constantly updating map of the outage see outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer.

A cooling shelter and ice/water distribution is available at Douglas Visitors’ Center, 345 16th St.

