DOUGLAS — It took several days and some long hours but as of 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, the remaining homes in the Douglas area that had lost electricity in the July 19 storm that swept through the area had their power restored.

Matt Riesego, manager of the Douglas Arizona Public Service Office, said the affected area impacted an estimated 325 customers along U.S. Route 191 from the Bisbee/Douglas International Airport, the Arizona State Prison Complex to Glenn Road to Kings Highway and Brooks Road to Silver Creek, including the Coronado Lakes area.

