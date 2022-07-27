DOUGLAS — It took several days and some long hours but as of 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, the remaining homes in the Douglas area that had lost electricity in the July 19 storm that swept through the area had their power restored.
Matt Riesego, manager of the Douglas Arizona Public Service Office, said the affected area impacted an estimated 325 customers along U.S. Route 191 from the Bisbee/Douglas International Airport, the Arizona State Prison Complex to Glenn Road to Kings Highway and Brooks Road to Silver Creek, including the Coronado Lakes area.
“The worst area was Highway 191 from BDI south to Glenn Road,” he said. “We started working on Tuesday night and got the last of our customers back on at 2 p.m. on Friday.”
At the high point of the project, Riesgo said he had 55 people working inside the office and in the field doing everything they could to get power restored as soon as possible.
“We had our two APS crews from Douglas working, but we also had one APS crew from Phoenix and another from Casa Grande, plus we also had five contract crews from a group called Rock Set that came down and helped us,” he said. “We also had contract hole diggers that came out and dug the holes for us. We also brought a helicopter out here to do a line patrol because after the poles went down on Tuesday night, it seemed like the storms just kept on coming.
“Thursday night we had a lot of lightning and the wind was pretty bad. We brought in the helicopter Friday morning to do one last patrol and to make sure that storm didn’t cause any more damage. We wouldn’t have known because the lights were already out.”
Riesgo said in all his years of working with SSVEC prior to joining APS, this was by far the worst amount of damage he has seen. With the help of aerial surveillance, it was determined that 69 power poles had been damaged by the storm and were in need of replacing.
“I’ve never seen it so widespread,” he said. “It just goes to show you the power these storms can have.”
When asked about a dollar amount in repair costs Riesgo said it was too early to tell but it was “going to be very expensive.”
Riesgo praised his staff and contractors for their efforts in getting power restored as soon as possible.
Tammi-Jo Wilkins, deputy director for Cochise County’s Office of Emergency Management, reported that more than 40 homes suffered some kind of damage. The American Red Cross came in with an estimate that five had major damage and three substantial damage.
“We actually have some homes that were blown away,” she said. “Two residents needed sheltering on Tuesday night. The storm also impacted the Sierra Vista, Hereford area Tuesday night.”
On Friday, the American Red Cross was at the Douglas Fire Department helping families with disaster assistance applications.
“Red Cross is here today helping provide some temporary assistance for the next 24-48 hours to qualified disaster victims of that event,” Wilkins said.
Ken Drozd, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tucson, was in Douglas Wednesday, July 20, assessing the damage caused by the storm.
“Everything that we were seeing was straight-line winds from a damage pattern,” he said. “Everything was pretty much blown straight from the northeast to southwest. We did consider calling this a macroburst. We certainly had large amounts of wind damage over a broad area.”
Wind gusts were estimated to be around 80 miles per hour.
Everyone agreed it was extremely fortunate there were no injuries associated with the storm.
Ricardo and Carilu Martinez reside in Coronado Lakes. Theirs was one of the homes damaged in the storm.
“When it first hit I thought it was just a regular storm,” Carliu said. “Then the winds picked up. We lost some of our shingles, and the water started coming in through the light fixtures and the vents. We put trash cans out to collect the water. I had my kids plus my niece there, and when all this started to happen, we just gathered in the hallway, and I hovered over them and we started praying. It was pretty scary.”
Since the storm Carliu said her family has been somewhat scattered, some staying at her mother’s house, others at her sisters.
“There are things inside my house that aren’t mine that came in from the wind,” she said. “There’s a lot of tiles, some shingles.”
Carilu and Ricardo say they have insurance through State Farm, which has been extremely helpful since the storm.
“The city of Douglas has been amazing throughout this,” Wilkins said. “We couldn’t have asked for better partners.”
On Thursday, July 21, water and ice distribution was available to those that needed it along with a cooling center at the Douglas Visitors Center.