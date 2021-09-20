Artist Ian Carbajal

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ARTIST Q&A
IAN CARBAJAL Ceramist Full-time artist
What inspired you to become an artist, how did you know this was your calling?
"What inspired me was having the ability to create works of art through different media. At a young age, people always told me that I was an artist, and it was always encouraged and supported."
What's been the most challenging piece you've done?
"Challenging pieces vary in different ways, from the materials you are using to the ideas you are trying to develop to calling it 'finished.' There is no one challenging piece that has been more difficult than another."
What's the most rewarding part of what you do?
"Having the audience engage with my work.
"The southeastern Arizona desert has been an inspiration to me as part of my culture and what I call home. I'd like to continue developing concepts in sculpting and marrying them with clay, all the while expressing visual illustrations on surfaces using and exploring multimedia."
Carbajal has taught at Cochise College and Art Awakenings. An accomplished ceramist, his works include freeform sculptures and symmetrical, wheel-thrown pieces. He uses a variety of glazes and firing techniques on pots, statues and a mask. Desert plants and storms have been an inspiration for him since youth, and he is developing concepts in sculpting and carving clay as well as exploring multimedia using bronze, acrylic painting, wood and cord.
A full-time artist, he is a proud father and co-owner of IMC ARTS.
He can be reached at 520-224-7546.
More About IAN CARBAJAL
AGE: 45
HOMETOWN: Douglas
EDUCATION: M.A in interdisciplinary studies (expressive arts and creative writing) from Western New Mexico University/B.A. in criminal justice from Northern Arizona University