DOUGLAS — Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were in Douglas Tuesday morning assisting Douglas Fire Department investigators in determining what ignited two separate fires that destroyed two churches Monday and early Tuesday.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on 11th Street and D Avenue and the First Presbyterian Church on 10th and D Avenue are both over 110-years old and located on the Historic Church Square along with the First Baptist Church and the Grace Methodist Church that are on 10th and 11th and C Avenue.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?