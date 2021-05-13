BAC collaborates with Cochise College students to create paintings that celebrate the sites of Douglas

DOUGLAS — Beginning Friday, paintings by Cochise College students will be presented in the entryway of the Grand Theatre in the original display cases that once housed vaudeville, theatre and film posters for events that took place between 1919-1958.
Cochise College 2D instructor Ashley Dahlke and her students will kick off a series of outdoor exhibitions, presenting paintings of spaces in and around Douglas that they find beautiful.
The community is invited to attend a gallery opening 6-8 p.m.
“Join us for an in-person, masked event outside of the Grand Theatre to celebrate the beauty of Douglas and the works of Cochise College students. Cochise College students artists involved in this project: Alex Abarca, Jessica Alba, Dylanni Arvayo, Sophia Ramos and Marilyn Valenzuela,” event officials said in a press release announcing the event. “This event is free and open to the public. Paintings will be on view through the month of July.”
Artists interested in presenting artwork in the Grand Theatre poster display cases may contact Border Arts Corridor for information. Submit proposals to bacdouglasaz@gmail.com, bacaz.org
Artist bios
Alex Abarca is an artist living and working in Douglas, Naco and Sierra Vista. He will be graduating from Cochise College with his associates of arts in art this spring. Character illustrations are his favorite thing to create. He is drawn to digital media but is also interested in photography and painting. After graduating he intends to study within the medical field while continuing to create illustrations, photographs, short films and music. His work has been featured in Beyond the Ordinary at Studio 917 in Douglas this year.
Jessica Alba is an artist who has been living and working in Douglas her entire life. She is a student at Cochise College and will be graduating with her Associates of Arts in Art in the fall. Her passion is painting and drawing and she loves to create character designs with dynamic backstories. After Cochise College she intends to transfer to a university but hopes to take a brief break to start writing a book and create more artwork. Her work has been featured in Beyond the Ordinary at Studio 917 this year, the Virtual Student Exhibition at Cochise College in 2020 and a Cochise College Art Club Exhibition in the BAC gallery space in 2020.
Dylanni Arvayo is an artist living and working in Douglas. She is graduating with her associates of arts in nursing from Cochise College in the fall. She has a passion for the arts and enjoys painting and drawing. After graduating she intends to transfer to a university in Arizona to pursue her bachelor’s degree in nursing while staying active within her own art practice. Her work has been featured in a variety of exhibitions including Beyond the Ordinary at Studio 917 this year and at the Cochise County Fair, where she has won a variety of awards.
Sophia Ramos is an artist living and working between Douglas and Agua Prieta, Sonora. She’s graduating with her associates of fine arts degree from Cochise College this month. Sophia works in a variety of media but particularly likes to paint and draw and is interested in capturing human expressions and portraits. Her work has been featured in Beyond the Ordinary at Studio 917 and the Virtual Student exhibition at Cochise College in 2020, along with a variety of other exhibitions in Douglas and Agua Prieta.
Marilyn Valenzuela is an artist living and working in Nogales, Sonora. She is a pre-nursing student at Cochise College and will be graduating with her general studies degree in 2022. She has a passion for the visual arts and likes to paint landscapes. After graduating from Cochise College she will be completing her nursing degree.