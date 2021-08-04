Back 2 School Drive-Thru Saturday

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School will be the site of a Back 2 School Drive-Thru Care Fair Saturday.
The event, which is in its 19th year, will take place from 9-11 a.m. inside the DHS parking lot.
Volunteers will hand out free backpacks and school supplies to DUSD students.
Participating organizations this year are Making Connections 4U, DBA Cochise Connections, Arizona@Work, Christian Life Center, Freeport-McMoran, Caring Connections, Copper Queen Hospital and the Douglas Unified School District.
“Our goal is to assist as many students as we can by providing backpacks and school supplies to students in need,” said Adriana Romero, program director for Cochise Connections. “The Douglas Unified School District has 4,010 students (Pre-K-12th grade), which adds up to an enormous amount of supplies needed. More than 85% of those students are either on free or reduced lunch. There is a tremendous need to help these families who are struggling. We will be working with businesses and organizations within the community to have the most successful back-to-school event. We are always looking to include new members of the community to become our partners.”
Last year an estimated 375 backpacks filled with assorted school supplies were distributed during the event, which is normally held at the Airport Park where tables are set up around the walk path and students can pick up items that will help get them through the school year.
COVID-19 changed that last year, however, and the event was moved to the Douglas High School parking lot where backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed by volunteers to vehicles that passed through the line.
Any business or organization interested in helping out, or those interested in volunteering may contact Romero at cochisecommunityconnections@gmail.com, 520-461-4880.