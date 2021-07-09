DOUGLAS — A variety of local musicians will be performing Saturday at a Summer Jam benefiting the Douglas High School band.
The event, which is being hosted by the Douglas Business Network, takes place from 7-10 p.m. behind the Blueberry Cafe on G Avenue.
Musicians scheduled to perform are: DJ2RPro, Francisco Barrios, Fernando Morales, Mayra Escarcega, Yttzha Moreno, Tania Martin and Benjamin Loretto.
“(This is something) we have been doing it for the past three years with last year being canceled due to the pandemic,” Ralph Robles of the DBN said. “This event is just fun to do with musical artists coming to gather and sharing their talents. We have a couple singers, saxophone player, trumpet player and I’ll be hosting and DJing.”
Robles said he met with Nathan Darus, the DHS band director, on collaborating for a fundraiser for the band.
“We have spoken on several occasions where Mr Darus sees many needs in the current music program keeping it equitable to other high school programs,” Robles said. “Fundraisers were unable to happen in the past year (due to COVID-19). The program is in need of a timpani set and a concert chime set along with updated marching uniforms that can be machine washed. The district did help in repairs in some school-owned instruments in the past few years and the hope is to find more funding soon. Many programs are allowed to use some of the current ESSER funds for these needed improvements. We hope DUSD can look at his music department a little more with funding.”
There is no charge to attend the Summer Jam; donations will be accepted and food trucks will be on hand.