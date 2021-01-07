DOUGLAS — The Monge residence, located at 2040 13th St., was selected as this year’s Best Decorated Christmas House in Douglas.
The contest, in its second year, was sponsored by the Douglas Business Network and its participating members.
Second place went to last year’s winners, Roger and Cynthia Ramirez’s residence at 1712 E. Fifth St. Third place went to the home of Jeremy Godoy at 1740 21st St.
Oscar and Vanessa Monge and their three children were excited when they were notified they had been won the honor.
“This was our first year doing this,” Vanessa said. “When we found out about the contest we decided to enter. The kids were excited just to have the lights up.”
Oscar said it took a weekend for him and his family to string all the lights together.
“It was fun,” he added. “We’re excited that we won.”
Sarah Villalobos and Farmers Insurance were the sponsors of the first-place home. Second place was sponsored by Vestirsi Bene; third place was sponsored by Arizona Public Service.
Ralph Robles said there were 21 entries for the contest. He and other DBN members selected the three finalists, who were then placed on Facebook where the one with the most likes would be selected the winner.
“Thanks to all the sponsors, nominations and entries that participated,” Robles said. “Douglas had a better outcome this year and we hope to keep building this contest to be better and better. #PostiveDouglas.”
Prior to visiting the homes and awarding the prizes Robles and the DBN recognized Gabriel Peralta as the DBN Christmas Baby of the Month. He was sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile.
Robles said the DBN has several events lined up for January that will help kick off 2021 but they are in the planning stages and more information will be released shortly.