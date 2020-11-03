DOUGLAS — President candidate Joe Biden’s campaign bus made a brief stop in Douglas Sunday evening greeting a group of supporters at the Douglas Visitors Center.
Neither Biden nor his running mate Kamala Harris were on the bus. Those who were on the bus representing the Biden campaign were however encouraging people to get out and vote.
Also on hand at the rally was a small group of Donald Trump supporters who were chanting “four more years.”
“Douglas’ vote is incredibly important this election,” Elisabeth Tyndall, Cochise County Democratic Chair said. ”We need everyone to get out and vote. To win Arizona we need every single vote.”
Tyndall said Douglas was the last stop on what had been a very busy day campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket.
“Douglas is our last push,” she said. “We want the people here to know their vote is important and to please be sure to get out and vote.”