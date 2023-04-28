DOUGLAS − Following a two-year hiatus the Border Arts Corridor Binational Artwalk returned April 21-22.

On Friday, April 21, 26 artists and 16 performers were at the 10th Street Park in Douglas. On Saturday they were in Agua Prieta showcasing their arts.

