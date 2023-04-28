DOUGLAS − Following a two-year hiatus the Border Arts Corridor Binational Artwalk returned April 21-22.
On Friday, April 21, 26 artists and 16 performers were at the 10th Street Park in Douglas. On Saturday they were in Agua Prieta showcasing their arts.
According to Martina Rendon, the Artistic Director for the B.A.C, this was a way for the artists and performers to show off what they’ve been working on.
“This is basically a collaboration between local artists and vendors to give them opportunities to be part of the binational experience of being in a border community and at the same time bringing people together,” B.A.C. Communications Director Luisa Martinez said. “We are profiling three artists today who are completing their fellowship. They are Jessica Rubio. She focuses on contemporary dance; Danya Santiago who does hip-hop dance and then we have Richard Ford who is a musician.”
“For the past nine months we have been working with these three artists,” Rendon said. “Here today, they are going to present their final project.”
Rendon said to be an artist is not limited to painting, there is dance, theater, music, ceramics and digital art.
“We also have people here that are interacting with children here trying to get them active in the exhibit activities such as face painting, ceramics for kids, things like that.”
Martinez said due to COVID and some restructuring within B.A.C. the event has not been held the past two years, but they were happy to bring it back this year.
Rendon said Jeanea Sanchez is the founder and president of B.A.C.
