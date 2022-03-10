Binational artist ensemble presents community performance at Arizona/Sonora border

DOUGLAS — On Saturday, March 12, performing and visual artists from both sides of the U.S./Mexico border will present “Mis Amores Fronterizos,” a product of a multiyear collaborative, community-engaged research and exploration process.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Douglas/Agua Prieta border fence, west of the Douglas Port of Entry.
Over the past three years, the ensemble has conducted more than 50 community story circles, interviews and workshops. “Mis Amores Fronterizos” represents the culmination of this process. Co-created by community members and artists on both sides of the border, the production features creative interpretation of local narratives through dance, theater and visual arts.
“Mis Amores Fronterizos” features the work of more than 30 collaborating artists from the Douglas/Agua Prieta community. Ensemble artists will perform alongside community partners in a shared effort to center stories of love that move and dissolve literal and figurative borders.
This free, family-friendly event will be presented on both sides of the border fence between Douglas and Agua Prieta, Sonora.
Las Fronterizas Ensemble invites all to this free binational event.
The production was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent 20-month long border closure. Throughout the border closure, Las Fronterizas continued to collaborate virtually, evolving the production in response to the experiences of people in the Agua Prieta/Douglas community through the ongoing pandemic.
The newly adapted performance explores the past, present and future, holding space for community reflection, honoring loved ones lost and sharing love stories that express the heartbeat of this fronterizo community.
Project partners include Border Arts Corridor, Rising Youth Theatre, Safos Dance Theatre, Bibi Danceur Academy, TEC NM Agua Prieta Campus, Ballet Ángeles de Agua Prieta and Stage Dance Studio.
Support for this project has been provided by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona, National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures and Arizona Humanities.