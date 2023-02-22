DOUGLAS — Students from Jason McCutcheon’s construction class at Bisbee High School have brought some of their craftsmanship to Douglas. It is on display this month at The Gallery on 10th Street, next to the post office.
McCutcheon, who says Bisbee High has always had great trade programs and vocational classes, has been at BHS for eight years.
“It is now construction classes as opposed to wood shop classes,” he said. “You can think of wood shop as a dial phone and construction as a modern smartphone. It’s that big of a difference. We’re actually training people for careers; we’re getting them jobs.”
McCutcheon, who describes himself as a construction coach rather than a teacher, has two different levels of classes he coaches. One is an advanced double-period class for juniors and seniors who are career focused.
“In the advanced class most of my students will earn their 10-hour OSHA construction card and hopefully next year we can get them first aid and CPR certified so when they go onto a construction site, they not only have good experience but also industry credentials,” McCutcheon says.
McCutcheon has an estimated 80 students in his classes.
“We do a lot of really basic projects, getting the students used to using the tools, measuring, safety, things like that,” he said. “Right now we are building a shed inside our facility. We will then disassemble that and build it on site. We do some other projects around the community. Most of our stuff happens on the campus and then we move off campus.”
McCutcheon says it’s amazing watching what his students can do, what they imagine they can do and what they’re actually able to do.
In construction there is a common phrase, “measure twice, cut once.”
McCutcheon says he oftentimes applies that phrase but at the same time will purposely give the student the wrong measurements, the wrong information.
“I want them to learn to do things properly,” he said. “When they realize things aren’t working, they then need to figure it out. If I give them the right answer all the time, they’re not going to learn by doing. My advanced students already know I’m going to give them the wrong answers. So, when I give them the plans, they will go through and double check things.”
McCutcheon said he was approached by several members of the Douglas Art Gallery about supplying some of his students’ craftsmanship for the February exhibit.
“We’ve always done the Cochise County Fair, which is always really good,” he said. “Community projects such as this allows all the students to contribute. Community is more local, cost effective and creates more partnerships with the students, parents, businesses. It’s just a much better thing. I really try to focus on doing more community-based events.”
McCutcheon said the past couple of months his students have been building bird houses that will be decorated by various artists in Bisbee and then sold to help support the Bisbee Animal Shelter.
Kiyona Snyder, a senior in McCutcheon’s class, has a flower shelf she designed and crafted on display this month.
She’s been in the class for two years and says it’s great.
“He allows us to make whatever we want to basically,” she said, adding it’s pretty cool seeing her work on display at a place where people can come in and enjoy something she made.
Another exhibit on display is a bird watching bench that was designed by Aldo Leopold and made by Nain Quiroz.
“Aldo Leopold is very important in the United States forestry program in New Mexico and Arizona,” McCutcheon said. “He’s helped set up a lot of the national parks in the area. This bench is his design. It’s simple, it’s light. You can sit on it facing forward or you can turn around and sit the other way. This bench is made out of the wood that came from the old bleachers that used to be in the gym at the high school before they were replaced with the plastic ones.”
McCutcheon said some of the wood from those bleachers is more than 200 years old.
The exhibit will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.