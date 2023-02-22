DOUGLAS — Students from Jason McCutcheon’s construction class at Bisbee High School have brought some of their craftsmanship to Douglas. It is on display this month at The Gallery on 10th Street, next to the post office.

McCutcheon, who says Bisbee High has always had great trade programs and vocational classes, has been at BHS for eight years.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?