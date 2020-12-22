DOUGLAS - The body of an unidentified individual was discovered inside a camper trailer that was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.
According to Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, at around 8:30 a.m. the Douglas Fire Department as well as officers with the Douglas Police Department responded to the area of International and D Avenue for a fully engulfed camper trailer located within the yard of a vacant property.
“(The) Douglas Fire Department extinguished the fire and notified officers of a body found within the remnants of the trailer,” Barrios said. “An investigation is ongoing by Douglas Police Department’s Investigations Division. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending confirmed identification along with notice to next of kin. Thank you to the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the United States Border Patrol for their assistance in traffic control.”