DOUGLAS − Ray Borane has been elected to a fourth consecutive year as president of the Douglas Unified School District board.
The election was made at a special organizational meeting the school board held Tuesday morning.
Mitch Lindemann made the motion to keep Borane as board president; Mario Ramos seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved.
“I want to thank you board members for the confidence and the trust that you are showing, but I want to thank you as well for your commitment and service,” Borane said after the vote. “These are trying times for boards. I also want to thank the administration for all the work they have done in these very hard times. It’s been a rough year. I especially want to thank the teachers and staff who are on the front line having to live with all these ups and downs, not knowing from one day to the next what the situation is going to be.”
Borane says he’s dedicated to public service, especially when it comes to education.
“I want to stay involved as long as I can,” he said. “Working with these people has been a joy. Times are tough now, and I think with the ongoing problems that we are seeing in continuity in not only the leadership, but also we’re fortunate to have board members that are committed and dedicated to service as well.”
The board agreed to continue to hold its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted. Notices regarding the agendas can be found on the district website as well as at the front entrance to the district office on 12th Street.
A special board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. in the DUSD board meeting room.
Start of school update
Because it was not placed on the agenda in time, DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego was unable to publicly provide an update on what parents and students can expect when school resumes Jan. 6.
After the meeting, Samaniego said plans are to continue in-person instruction and face coverings are still going to be required for all students, staff and visitors while indoors.
“There is no plan right now to start the school year online,” she said. “I know that is a concern, and it has been on the news for several other districts. We plan on starting as normal as possible with the staff that we have. Hopefully all our students will come back. We’re going to be sending out a message asking parents to keep their kids at home if they are experiencing any flulike symptoms, or if there is any concern on a COVID case. We are asking parents to please test their kids before they send them back to school.”
Samaniego said there is a lot of learning that needs to be done this semester.
“We have state testing happening in April,” she said. “Quarter three is that really important quarter to prepare kids and finalize anything for that testing month. We need our staff to be healthy as well as our students. We understand that CDC guidelines are constantly changing. We are just going day by day. Our goal is to end the year in-person.”
According to the superintendent, athletics will also continue as planned beginning with wrestling on the road Wednesday and soccer and basketball playing Thursday and Friday.