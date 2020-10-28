U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling in southeastern Arizona arrested two previously incarcerated sex offenders in separate incidents Oct. 19.
According to a CBP press release, Tucson Sector agents encountered Javier Martin-Martin near Palominas at 4:45 a.m., following his illegal entry into the United States. During records checks, agents learned the 40-year-old Mexican citizen was convicted of rape in Montgomery County, Alabama, in 2002. Martin-Martin served 12 years in prison for his crime.
Several hours later, around 11 a.m., agents patrolling near Douglas arrested Naum Arellano-Ramirez, a 56-year-old Mexican national illegally present in the United States. Records checks revealed Arellano-Ramirez is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of continuous sex abuse of a child in Santa Barbara County, California, in 2005 and sentenced to a 12-year prison term.
Martin-Martin and Arellano-Ramirez will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.
All people apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal migrants with criminal histories are positively identified.