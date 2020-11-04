Border Patrol finds migrants stuffed in truck bed

DOUGLAS — Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol foiled a smuggling attempt involving 16 Mexican nationals near the border wall construction site outside Douglas on Oct. 29.
According to reports, shortly before 9 p.m. agents from the Tucson sector stopped a Dodge Ram truck for an immigration inspection on a dirt road along the border, east of Douglas.
As they approached the vehicle, which contained seven visible people in the cab, the driver jumped out of the truck and fled back into Mexico.
Upon further investigation agents discovered 10 more people in the truck’s bed. The migrants were stacked on top of one another and concealed beneath a latched fiberglass bed cover.
Records checks revealed all but two of the 16 total individuals had been previously arrested for immigration violations. Three of these had significant immigration violations and face prosecution for illegal entry into the United States.
The remaining 13 people, aged 15 to 56, were expelled to Mexico.