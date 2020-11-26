Border restrictions extended until late December

DOUGLAS — As the winter COVID-19 surge hits Arizona, border restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico have been extended.
Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced in a tweet that the U.S. borders restrictions with Mexico and Canada will remain in effect until at least Dec. 21.
“In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, and Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Dec 21,” Wolf said. “We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus.”
The measures were originally implemented on March 23 and have been extended for a period of 30 days every month since.
“After reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 in both countries ... Mexico proposed to the United States extending for one more month the restrictions on non-essential land crossings over their shared border,” Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
COVID-19 numbers released Monday by the Cochise County Health Department show there are 209,209 cases in Arizona, 3,070 of which are in Cochise County and 509 are in Douglas.
Essential workers such as healthcare professionals and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.