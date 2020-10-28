DOUGLAS — Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that the ban on non-essential travel through border crossings with Mexico and Canada has once again been extended.
This is the eighth consecutive month the travel ban, which is aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus and was first imposed in March, has been extended.
“To continue to limit the spread of COVID, the U.S., Mexico and Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Nov. 21,” Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Twitter. “We are working closely with Mexico and Canada to identify safe criteria to ease the restrictions in the future and support our border communities.”
On the U.S.-Mexico border, the restrictions primarily apply to people crossing into the United States from Mexico on a tourist visa.
Raul Montano, owner of Border Mart, three blocks from the border, states it’s frustrating the travel restrictions keep getting extended.
“Somehow we’ll get through this.” he said.
Montano had stated previously his sales are down about 35 percent from last year.
“We’re tightening the belt just like everybody else,” he said. “We’re going to battle and hang on.”
According to Bureau of Transportation statistics 77,264 personal passenger vehicles, carrying 113,945 passengers, crossed through the Douglas Port of Entry in September.
The crossing numbers are down 3,187 vehicles and 3,838 passengers from August.
The restrictions do not apply to cross-border commercial traffic.
“The border closure is affecting our economy in that we are not getting the volume of visitors that we are used to receiving,” Douglas’ Management Services Director Luis Pedroza said. “However, our sales tax numbers for July and August show a substantial increase of 35% in our sales tax collections compared to last year. We believe we can attribute this increase to various factors: We are still seeing shopping from our visitors in Mexico; we understand that people are buying more in bulk, getting relatives to buy for them and utilizing other proxy means to continue to shop in the city. The approximately 400 employees from the border wall contractor are contributing to our local economy. Residents are staying closer to home and shopping locally due to COVID-19. Finally, we are collecting more sales tax via online sales due to the implementation of HB 2757 which requires that online retailers pay sales tax on purchased items to the jurisdiction where the product is delivered.”