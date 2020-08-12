DOUGLAS — For the second time in less than a week agents with the U.S. Border Patrol nabbed a group of more than 30 plus illegal migrants making their way through Douglas.
The recent apprehension occurred on Aug. 5 when agents discovered the illegal aliens packed inside a white Ford F-250 that had been reported stolen out of Phoenix.
According to a press release from the U.S. Border Patrol, agents patrolling east of Douglas were initially notified of a suspicious vehicle near the international boundary around 7 a.m.
The vehicle failed to stop for the agents and, according to the Douglas Police Department who assisted in the stolen vehicle recovery, was found 30 minutes later abandoned in the driveway of a home in the 2000 Block of 11th Street.
The Border Patrol release states the driver had apparently fled on foot into the neighborhood and after an exhaustive search, agents were unable to locate the driver. Inside the vehicle were 30 Mexican nationals, including women and children. All 30 were found to be illegally present in the United States and consequently expelled to Mexico.
When DPD officers arrived and conducted a records check on the registration it was discovered the truck had been reported stolen by the Phoenix Police Department. The plates on it however came back registered to a different vehicle out of Douglas. The truck was impounded and towed from the scene.
On July 28, 34 illegal immigrants were arrested by Border Patrol agents following a traffic stop on two separate vehicles outside of Douglas.
“Smugglers have long disregarded the safety of migrants. Now, during the pandemic, they not only risk the lives of migrants, they risk all of our lives by shoving migrants into vehicles without social distancing, without facial masks, and without any regard for the exposure of COVID-19 to other migrants and public at large, ” said Tucson Sector Chief Roy Villareal.
“They show no regard for the lives they exploit, our workforce or the communities our agents strive to protect in the midst of this public health crisis.”