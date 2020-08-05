DOUGLAS — Thirty-four illegal immigrants were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents following a traffic stop on two separate vehicles outside of Douglas on July 28.
According to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents performed immigration related stops on the occupants of two vehicles. One of the vehicles had been reported stolen.
The release states agents performed a traffic stop on a Toyota Tundra that appeared to have a fraudulent license plate and was reported stolen. Inside the vehicle were 18 Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.
While agents were conducting the traffic stop on the Tundra, they noticed a Lincoln Navigator driving past them that potentially contained additional illegal immigrants. A second traffic stop was conducted on the Navigator, revealing an additional 16 illegal immigrants being smuggled.
The stolen Tundra and the driver were turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department.
The remainder of the detainees either face immigration violations or will be expelled to Mexico via Title 42 authority.
The second vehicle was also seized.