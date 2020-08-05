DOUGLAS — U.S. Border Patrol agents from Douglas rescued a man in medical distress last week only to later discover he was wanted in Canadian County, Oklahoma on drug related charges.
A U.S. CBP press release stated that around 11 p.m. on July 27 Tucson sector agents patrolling the desert west of Douglas encountered a man going in and out of consciousness. Agents immediately requested emergency medical services to respond as they attempted to get the 44 year-old Mexican national to safety.
The release states that due to recent monsoon activity, the man’s physical size, and the lack of vehicular access to the area prevented agents from using an off-road vehicle for extraction to an awaiting ambulance out of Bisbee. The Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger aircraft was requested and assisted in flying in medical personnel and extracting the man from the desert.
The man rescued, later identified as Carlos Vargas-Verdin, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later discharged. During a criminal background check it was discovered Vargas was not only illegally present in the United States but also had an outstanding warrant from Canadian County, Oklahoma for possession of dangerous drugs.
Vargas was processed for immigration violations and will be extradited to Canadian County Sherriff’s Office, the release states, where he will face drug charges.
According to a press release, “the Tucson Border Patrol Sector has more than 230 EMTs and dozens of paramedics who are able to render immediate care in the field, as well as in route to advanced medical facilities, to individuals in critical, lifesaving need. Collaboration with other federal, tribal, state and local partners ensures that people lost or injured in southern Arizona’s remote, inhospitable areas are given the best possible chance for survival.”