DOUGLAS — U.S. Border Patrol agents thwarted a smuggling attempt July 7, recovering a stolen SUV that was being used to smuggle nine undocumented migrants.
According to U.S. Border Patrol officials, the SUV had been driven into the United States through a gap in the border wall.
“The ages of the nine people inside the vehicle were migrants between 20-55 years old (four females and five males),” Jesus A. Vasavilbaso, Border Patrol agent public information officer said in an email. “They were from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Eight of them were expelled back to Mexico via Title 42 and one is being held and processed for illegal re-entry of a previously deported illegal alien. The vehicle was reported stolen and was turned over to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.”