DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network celebrated its one year anniversary with a dinner and reception Nov. 13 at the Mexican Consulate.
The DBN was initially created by Ralph Robles and the late Arturo Escalante.
“If it wasn’t for Arturo we would have never got this group started,” Robles said.
The Douglas Business Network is a group of locally owned businesses, some of who were part of the Douglas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“We left the chamber of commerce and started our own entity,” Robles said. “We are basically a networking group with every business in Douglas.”
Robles said to be able to commemorate their one year anniversary was great because it allowed them to look back and celebrate their accomplishments.
“Because of COVID-19 we were not able to have all our members celebrate with us, but those that did make it had fun,” Robles said. “This is something that we had been planning for several months but because of COVID, kept having to postpone it. It was good to be able to get out and celebrate a year of accomplishments.”
The estimated 25 people who did attend the celebration were treated to dinner courtesy of Chatitas Restaurant on 10th and Pan American.
Ann English, who was recently re-elected to her seat on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, was the keynote speaker.
Several awards were also presented, one of which was the Lifetime Achievement Award which went to Manny Martinez from the ACT Call Center; the other was the DBN Business of the Year which went to Alex Boneo of the Blueberry Cafe. A ribbon cutting was also held for Homegrown Cleaners, the newest member of the DBN.
“Alex was one of the biggest supporters to start the DBN,” Robles said. “Throughout the whole year any time we needed anything Alex was there either helping or supporting. The Blueberry Cafe was pretty much the headquarters for the DBN.”
“She was also struggling with her business during this pandemic and she survived. We’re very proud of her. She deserves this award. She’s one of those low key members that really doesn’t get the recognition she deserves because she does a lot for the community,” he added.
Robles said Martinez is a classic example of someone starting at the bottom and working his way upward. He began his career at ACT as an entry-level employee and is now the head of Human Resources.
“He’s been there a while and progressed really rapidly,” Robles said. “He tries to help out as much as possible. ACT brings a lot of money into the community. I was happy we were able to recognize him for all that he has done.”
According to Robles, there are currently 33 members in the DBN, 30 of which are in Douglas. The other three are from outside Douglas but do business in the community.
Upcoming events for the DBN include the Best Decorated House in Douglas which will take place throughout the month of December; the Douglas Cares Kids Festival which will be a drive-thru donation event scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at The Box Strength and Fitness located at 559 Ninth Street; the Douglas Clean-up Day co-sponsored by the DBN and Classy Cuts on Sunday, Dec. 6 and on Saturday, Dec. 19 the DBN will bring Santa to G Avenue where he will be available to meet the youth.
More information on these events can be found on the DBN Facebook page.
“As a first time entity, as a first time group this past year we experienced a lot of success,” Robles said. “While COVID-19 did try to stop us, we were still able to proceed. It’s not just me, it’s the whole group working together. We are all local businesses working to support each other. I would say its been a very successful first year and I have nothing but love for our team and the support they have given.”