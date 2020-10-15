DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network welcomed a new member to its group October 3.
Caring Connections for Special Needs (CCSN), located at 1019 F Avenue, was welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Ralph Robles said he is pleased to welcome CCSN into the DBN. He had interim city manager Dawn Prince on hand to present CCSN with a certificate of recognition commemorating the event.
Also on hand for the event was the DBN’s September Baby of the Month Josué David Martinez who Robles presented with a cash prize from the Douglas Business Network.
Alan Andrade, site supervisor for the CCSN on F Avenue, said he decided to join the DBN because he is seeing all that they do to promote the Douglas businesses and he saw this as a way for them to be more involved in the community.
“I also saw this as a way to let people know that we are here and what services we provide,” he said.
CCSN had originally been on Ninth Street but moved to its current location several years ago. Currently there are five mentors, counting Andrade, on staff.
“We provide family support, respit, group and individual skills for our members,” he said. “We help families find resources. If we can help you in any way we help you find the help that you need. Our members range in age from birth to 18. We work with all insurances. As long as you have AHCCCS, you’re eligible. There also has to be a medical need because this is a special needs program.”
Andrade states his group has been busy and he is happy they are able to help them.
“With this pandemic we screen our members before they arrive,” he said. “That way they stay safe as well as our staff. We also regularly screen our staff. We sanitize our facility several times a day trying to keep everyone safe.”
Andrade said people can either walk into their location or call them at (520) 639-9006 and speak to someone about doing an assessment and see what services they qualify for between the hours 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also work with their clients after hours if needed.
They can also be found on Facebook.