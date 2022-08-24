DOUGLAS — Law enforcement colleagues from Texas, Nogales, San Simon and Douglas were present Friday, Aug. 19, when shortly before 10 a.m., Jose Duarte made his final call over the Arizona Department of Transportation radio, signing off for the last time, ending a 27-year career.
In July 2015, while employed with the Douglas Police Department, Duarte was diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer. Doctors gave him less than a 5% chance of survival. For the past seven years, Jose, who retired from the DPD in April 2020 and went to work for ADOT, has been battling the disease. Every time he thought he had the cancer beat, it would return. He recently learned the cancer has taken over his liver and has begun to spread.
“No more chemo treatment and let the issue run its course,” Jose said in a Facebook post. “(The doctor) said that if a new treatment was to take place, it would probably just hurt my body more than help it. So (the doctor) suggested that I begin Hospice Care as soon as possible.
“We do not have any type of time frame for this illness to take its toll, it can be two hours, two days, two weeks, two months or two years, but it will come soon. My body is taking its toll and has begun to show signs of fatigue and pain where there was none before.”
Representatives from ADOT, DPD, CCSO, DPS, the U.S. Border Patrol, the Douglas Fire Department and a crowd of family members, one of whom his son Joseph Zajeck, who is in law enforcement in Texas, were on hand when Duarte’s final call went out over the radio.
“The Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement Services Bureau and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force wish to express its gratitude and appreciation for your combined (27) years of public safety service to the state of Arizona, the city of Douglas … with a heartfelt salute and respect this is your final 10-7 sir,” the radio dispatcher said.
Following the final call, Duarte was given a police escort out of the ADOT yard in Douglas, past the DPD, city hall where many in attendance had signs showing support for Jose, up 10th Street past the DFD where Ladder 1 was raised near the large U.S. flag, and toward his residence on Ninth Street where everyone gathered to wish him well.
ADOT Lt. Jason Sloane said Jose has been a true inspiration to the entire department.
“The battles he’s gone through over the past seven years and to still come to work with a smile on his face, he’s one of the most positive and influential people I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “Even though he’s been here such a short time, his impact has been positive for the entire division, especially District 8 in San Simon and in Douglas.”
Sloane said it’s tough seeing Jose retire, but he understands he needs to spend his time with his family.
Sgt. Michael Lomeli was at Duarte’s retirement representing the DPD.
“He’s dedicated his life to public service,” he said. “It’s time for him to turn the reins over to new officers. He’s definitely impacted a lot of people’s lives. He taught a lot of us. It’s sad to see him leave, hopefully he can enjoy his family now.”
San Simon ADOT officers Saul Sanchez and Mike Dees both worked with Duarte when he was assigned to their area.
“Jose has been a real inspiration and a great example to me,” Dees said. “He’s somebody you can count on. He has a wealth of knowledge. He’s always been very supportive. If he doesn’t know the answer, he will get it for you. He always has your back. He’s a great guy, a great example as an officer and a real good friend.”
Sanchez said he wouldn’t have missed this event.
“I would have driven five hours (to get here) if I had to,” he said. “Jose has been a great friend, a great colleague to work with. As the other officers have stated, he’s a fine example of what service to this public is and what it means to wear this badge. We don’t have many officers like that on the force anymore. He’s been very dedicated to not only us but to two agencies all these years.”
Tanya Duarte, Jose’s wife of 22 years, said ADOT has been so supportive of Jose as he continued with his treatments.
“From his first day in San Simon they were so welcoming to him,” she said. “He was open and honest with them about everything, and they embraced him and made him feel like he was a brother. When he got the promotion and transferred back to Douglas, he liked being in Douglas, but he sure missed that brotherhood he had in San Simon. All of ADOT, all the way up to the state admin level has been so supportive and wonderful. I want to make sure they know how much we appreciate that. ADOT has been phenomenal.”
So, what can you do for Jose and his family?
“Please continue to pray for us, text, call, send a positive message or just say hello when you see us out and about,” Jose said on Facebook. “I want to make as many wonderful memories as possible with my family and friends and keep those in our memories. I love you all for the support you have given us and all the blessings and prayers, thank you for it all! I will take it ‘One Day at a Time.’ Love and peace to you all.”